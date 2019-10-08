TAMARAC, Fla.—October 8, 2019—PuroClean’s CEO and Chairman Mark W. Davis and Vice Chairman Frank Torre recently finalized their acquisition of the PuroClean franchise system, becoming 100% owners of the company. As majority owners for the past four years, Davis and Torre have been working to transform the company into a fast-growing, top-performing, national restoration franchise.

“When Frank and I joined the PuroClean family, we saw the potential for incredible growth—growth we are experiencing firsthand today. We knew that the synergies between our sister company, Signal Restoration Services, and the PuroClean franchise model would create a powerful, impactful partnership,” said Davis. “We remain tirelessly devoted to maintaining the servant leadership culture we have demonstrated over the last four years and further developing PuroClean into a world class brand.”

In September 2015, Davis and Torre acquired majority ownership of PuroClean, launching an aggressive brand overhaul with the goal to improve company culture, create new programs, and expand the franchise’s footprint. Under their leadership, PuroClean has experienced tremendous growth, including doubling system-wide sales and signing more than 100 new franchise agreements, expanding the company into new communities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Davis and Torre recently acquired the remaining 20% of the brand from the company’s prior owners, making them sole owners of the franchise system.

“As I look back on what we’ve accomplished under Mark and Frank’s ownership, one thing that is crystal clear to me is that, with the vision, leadership, and resources they provided, PuroClean has reemerged as a well-respected franchise brand and earned unparalleled satisfaction and loyalty from our franchise owners and our clients,” said Steve White, president and COO of PuroClean. “Together as ONE TEAM, I know that we can achieve great things and that we are well on our way to reaching 500 locations in the United States and Canada.”

PuroClean provides water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers. Founded in 2001, PuroClean has a comprehensive network of 280-plus franchise offices across North America. PuroClean technicians are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest in mitigation technology and procedures, while operating under a strict code of ethics. Each PuroClean office is independently owned and operated. For more information about PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.puroclean.com; for franchise information, visit www.puroclean.com/franchise.