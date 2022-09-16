Protimeter announced the release of the NEW Protimeter MMS3 moisture meter, the latest in moisture meter technology. The new product now comes with wireless capability making it significantly more useful for technicians on the job.

Its ergonomic 4-in-1 design allows for fast and accurate full-building diagnostics both on and below the surface, from new building construction to refurbishing projects in existing buildings. Also, with built-in hygrometric capabilities and an infrared (IR) laser thermometer, the MMS3 also assesses indoor air quality conditions.

To get a better idea of the power and convenience of this new product by Protimeter, we at Cleanfax want to share their product spotlight video that details some of the meter’s best features and additions below.

See all that the NEW Protimeter MMS3 has to offer:

You can also read more about Protimeter’s latest products in our Restoration Industry Leaders Profile. There, we highlight the Protimeter MMS3 as well as the company’s Thermal Survey Kit and ReachMaster Pro.