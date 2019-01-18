ST. LOUIS — January 18, 2019 — At the end of each year, ProTeam presents awards to honor the manufacturer representative and rep groups who made significant contributions to the year’s success. This year’s awards, presented at the ProTeam ISSA Rep Reception in Dallas, recognized Mike Kuhlman of The Osborne Group, Access Partners, and Ryan, Saffel & Associates.

Mike Kuhlman won the 2018 Mark Reimers Award, which recognizes a sales representative who has top performance in account management, end-user development and sales, and new product launches. “Mike is cool. He’s calm. He’s collected. And he’s a closer,” said ProTeam Sales Manager Rich Stanley, who presented the award. “He constantly surprises me, week in and week out.”

The California-based group, Access Partners, received the Larry Shideler Manufacturer Representative Agency of the Year Award, which is named for the innovative founder of ProTeam, Larry Shideler. Access Partners showed top ranking and exceptional growth in 2018 to win this award. “Access Partners is an outstanding group,” said ProTeam Western Zone Manager Stephanie Mackey when presenting the award. “They understand the roadmap. They know the ProTeam Way. They understand how to sell in a mature market, and they bring it every day.”

Finally, Ryan, Saffel & Associates was recognized with the Outstanding Rep Agency Trend Award for 2018. This award is reserved for the company with continuous year-over-year growth and business building activities. “I think it’s important to understand what this group does year after year to get the trend award,” said Mackey. “They are in a mature market, but every year they deliver growth. Congratulations to Ryan, Saffel & Associates for their accomplishments.”

ProTeam also honored their team members’ success at the ISSA Rep Reception. Lisa Winter was named National Account Manager of the Year, and Rich Stanley was named Sales Manager of the Year.

ProTeam is a vacuum manufacturer providing innovative and ergonomic equipment designed to make professional cleaners more productive while improving indoor air quality. For more information about ProTeam products, call 1-866-888-2168 or visit ProTeam.Emerson.com. ProTeam is a member of the Emerson family of brands. Headquartered in St. Louis, Emerson is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. For more information, visit Emerson.com.