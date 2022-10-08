By Samantha Hager

Whether you’re a filter fanatic, craft aficionado, pet lover, music fiend, or comedy chaser, TikTok has niche categories and customized content for just about every person imaginable. In fact, even the wide world of cleaning has its own special spot on the platform chock full of engaging videos, influential creators, and insightful cleaning hacks.

This is why we at Cleanfax have compiled this fun-filled list of ways that cleaning companies can smoothly transition from other social media platforms into the expansive and high-engagement world of TikTok just in time for the ISSA Show North America 2022. To start our journey, we first have to tell you exactly how TikTok isn’t the childish dancing app it once was and holds more potential than every other social media marketing venture based on its format alone.

TikTok Isn’t Just for ‘Zoomers’ Anymore

TikTok began as Musical.ly in 2014 and was specifically focused on targeting young people. Most of the videos on the app were music and dance related while lip-syncing was the most popular video format. As such, the app was not considered by businesses as a viable social media marketing platform—and rightfully so. Then, On November 9, 2017, a merger made Musical.ly a thing of the past, and, soon after, TikTok took its place.

At first, the app was still centered around music and dance in order to appeal to younger individuals. However, over time, the app transformed with more and more mature people joining, comedians from Vine signing up, and people using it to tell stories, share hacks, and even promote their companies successfully. Now, the future is bright for this app, and the audience is immense, to say the least.

Although there are plenty of articles out there that talk about the future of TikTok and its assumed promise, as business leaders and owners, who truly has the time to go through them all and trust their predictions? Instead, let’s take a look at the present statistics that clearly show how this ‘Generation Z app’ is far more mainstream than it seems:

TikTok is available in over 150 countries, has over 1 billion users, and has been downloaded over 200 million times in the United States alone. (Source: Wallaroo Media)

The percentage of U.S.-based TikTok users by age: 10-19 – 32.5%, 20-29 – 29.5%, 30-39 – 16.4%, 40-49 – 13.9%, 50+ – 7.1%. This means that the TikTok user base is ‘aging up.’ (Source: Comscore)

80% of TikTok users are between the ages 16-34 (Source: Wallaroo Media)

40% of TikTok users are not Generation Z (Source: CNBC)

Home renovation, DIY, and life hacks are all in the top 10 most popular categories on TikTok (Source: Influencer Marketing Hub)

As you look at these statistics, one of the first things you are sure to notice is that TikTok’s audience is impressive and incredibly diverse. As business owners, this makes for a great opportunity to appeal to all ages and see engagement from demographics you may not have ever realized your company could target.

Similarly, because of the short-form nature of TikTok, even the longest videos are only 3 minutes in length. This makes TikTok a great advertisement platform and one that can easily be tapped into with little effort.

Lastly, with the way that TikTok’s ‘For You Page’ works, your content is shared by TikTok solely based on its perceived value to certain users and their reactions to the content making it incredibly easy to see millions of views in a matter of hours on videos that would only receive a few hundred views elsewhere.

Knowing all of this, it’s clear to see why countless companies are turning to TikTok for a chance at instant and impressive engagement. However, the key to finding consistent success is understanding what truly works on TikTok and what does not. For that, let’s now go over a few great TikTok ideas that are perfect for the upcoming ISSA Show North America.

Ways to Leverage TikTok at the 2022 ISSA Show North America

While TikTok does have industry and topic-specific trends, these are just a few of the ways you can leverage TikTok as a cleaning professional or business owner specifically.

As you grow your audience and begin to get a hang of the platform, you can then start to branch out and make a niche for yourself as well in order to set yourself apart from competitors and see the true power of TikTok engagement.

But, for this very exciting event full of opportunities and promise, these 8 strategies are sure to do the job.

1. Share an interesting industry fact

Fun facts are highly prevalent on TikTok and cover all kinds of topics from rare animal species and ocean facts all the way to true crime and life hacks. As a cleaning company, your fun fact could be anything from lesser-known cleaning statistics to gross bacteria or cleaning tidbits.

Once you have your industry fact agreed upon, you can either tell it to your audience personally in a video with pictures to accompany it or you can even just use video footage and pictures from the internet with text on top. These are the two most popular ways to showcase this content. Once the video is complete and has a popular song playing over it, be sure to use trending hashtags for this kind of content including #funfact #didyouknow #facts #weirdfacts

2. Post an ASMR cleaning video on #Cleantok

For the cleaning industry specifically, #Cleantok reigns supreme. Under this hashtag category, you can find all kinds of cleaning video types—but, for the most popular option, Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) is the star.

To see some examples of ASMR TikTok videos, take a look at this compilation on YouTube below:

In order to make your own ASMR video, be sure to have a good mic option, a truly satisfying cleaning idea in mind, and a bright and neat surface to do it on at the show. You then can use #Cleantok in the description as well as #satisfying and #ASMR to gain views.

3. Prank your coworkers at the show

Prank videos are one of the single most popular types of videos on TikTok. After all, who doesn’t love a perfectly executed prank? With many staying in the same hotels during the show, there are plenty of opportunities for you and your team to prank one another at ISSA Show and film it for views.

Some of the funniest types of pranks include air horn pranks, jump scare pranks, elaborate pranks, and, shockingly enough, unsuccessful pranks (yes, even your failed attempts can garner tons of views if shared in a charming manner).

Once you have your prank filmed, use #prank, #ISSAShow, and #cleanfax to get views and have us potentially reshare your video on TikTok likewise.

4. Showcase an interesting product

For companies on TikTok, being able to share unique or interesting products is one great way to unapologetically promote your brand and gain millions of views for it as well. With younger individuals more interested in smaller businesses than ever before, this creates an opportunity for massive engagement and profits solely based on your product quality and humbleness on TikTok alone.

To create a good product video, try to either be funny or incredibly sincere. You will want to quickly showcase your product and its abilities without losing the interest of the audience in the process. A good way to test all of your TikTok videos is to show them to your younger family members such as children or grandchildren. You can also show them to your younger employees likewise. If they lose interest before the video is over, you may want to re-record as most younger attention spans are roughly the same.

Here are a few good business TikTok videos to look at as inspiration when creating your own:

5. Vlog the whole event

Although this option requires more filming and editing than some of the others do, it may be worth your while. With all kinds of exciting events, courses, booths, innovations, and products being showcased during ISSA Show North America, showing the entire event, as well as your company’s booth, could be a great way to tap into the vlogger side of TikTok and gain new followers in the process.

The key is to know when to cut the video and what kinds of things the TikTok audience will enjoy. Try walking through the whole event and planning your schedule with excitement in mind. This will help you cover all of the highlights of the event that the platform is sure to love. Then, once you’ve compiled all of the content, use #vlog and #ISSAShow to ensure the right audience finds your video.

6. Play into the latest TikTok trends

Every day, TikTok has new trends that surface for each category. Whether it’s using a funny sound from another creator or a video format/popular song, keeping up with these trends is crucial in order to succeed on the app. The best way to do this is to hone your ‘For You Page’ to your industry and then watch it regularly in your spare time. If you have a marketing employee, making this part of their role may seem silly but could actually lead to an increase in engagement and profits as a result.

Currently, some of the biggest trends to consider taking part in at ISSA Show include:

Tell a story to the beat of ‘Super Freaky Girl’ by Nicki Minaj. The most popular stories are usually funny, weird, over-the-top, embarrassing, or heartfelt in nature.

Pretend to listen to a door and then do a transition to you thumping on the other side of the door. Most of these videos are supposed to transition to you either being funny or looking cool on the other side. As a cleaning company leader, wearing PPE or something funny will definitely suffice.

Share a story of a crazy past customer complaining over a video of you using your products or doing something satisfying.

Have someone try to hit you with something and move out of the way repeatedly to the beat.

Share a series of funny pictures of something that gets progressively more deranged with each vocal.

Share a video of something you really love while lipsyncing to the ‘corn kid’ remix song.

Although these are just a few of the many out there, they will be able to help you connect with the current TikTok trends while you get the hang of the app at the ISSA Show.

7. Share your fun after-show experiences

With all kinds of fun events happening after the standard show events and courses at ISSA Show this year, sharing some of the fun events is a great way to connect with TikTok viewers and showcase the charming nature of your industry.

Try sharing highlight videos, funny snippets, or cool moments as this video type shouldn’t even come close to the 3-minute cut-off on TikTok.

8. Post a silly and relatable video of your team

Finally, posting a silly and relatable video of you and your employees is one of the most surefire ways to promote your company on TikTok and gain followers and views in the process.

If you really want to see engagement for this video format, use the theme song from ‘The Office’ and show off how your team is similar to characters from the show. Since this show is highly popular with the TikTok demographic, it’s a great way to seem relatable and worth following.

In the end, the main thing to keep in mind as you begin to explore TikTok isn’t the trends or the hashtags but rather how you and your team can be as sincere and charming as possible.

No matter what age range your demographic is, the ultimate consensus of TikTok users is that they love to support the underdog and prefer charm over status any day. Knowing this, the ISSA Show is the perfect venue for you to debut your TikTok strategy. The ISSA team works tirelessly to portray a considerate, humble, and engaging image that is focused on people first and foremost—including you and your team.

As you begin to grow your TikTok following one sincere and relatable video at a time, we hope we can continue to be a space for growth and opportunity for you and your company. For any other TikTok tips and tricks, check out this TikTok Basics Guide by HootSuite, and, above all, don’t forget to have fun at the show with your new and exciting social media venture well underway.

Visit the ISSA Show page for complete information on ISSA Show North America 2022 in Chicago, October 10-13.

For more exclusive ISSA Show sneak peeks by Cleanfax, check out the Innovation Award Entry Previews and prepare to see the best and brightest in October!

