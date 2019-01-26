SPOKANE, WA — January 25, 2019 — Ivan Day, founder of Procyon and committed advocate for green cleaning solutions, died on January 18, 2019 at age 61. Day started Plus Manufacturing, the manufacturer of Soap Free Procyon, nearly 40 years ago with the goal of producing environmentally safe cleaning products.

Ivan Day built his company around the belief that they had an obligation to maintain the highest level of quality while reducing the impact of toxic chemicals on the environment the customer’s health. Through dedication, integrity, and perseverance, Soap Free Procyon became a leader in environmentally-friendly cleaning products, and Day became a leader in teaching others about the health benefits of green cleaning.

During his life, Day was known as a man with an uncommonly generous heart and an indominable spirit. He overcame hardship and committed himself to the important work of providing foster care for youth. In addition to being a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Day provided foster care to children for over 35 years, bringing positive, loving change to the lives of more than 550 children.

Day’s legacy will continue for years to come through all the lives that he touched, and through Procyon’s continuing work to assure a healthier world through green cleaning. A memorial service to honor Ivan Day is planned for Saturday, February 23, 2019, 1:00-4:00 pm at the Eagles Lodge in Spokane, Washington.