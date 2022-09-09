UNITED STATES—September 8, 2022­—September is National Preparedness Month, and the White House recently issued a briefing outlining the administration’s disaster preparation priorities. President Biden states, “For the future of all Americans, my Administration is committed to strengthening our disaster resilience and continuing our strong partnerships with State, local, Tribal, and territorial leaders.”

President Biden notes that addressing the climate crisis is a key factor in preventing natural disasters. Extreme drought and rising sea levels are increasing the severity and frequency of severe weather events that threaten homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Some of the administration’s actions include rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and investing in clean energy and climate-friendly jobs.

The president states he has also invested in improving the resiliency of American supply chains to make the nation less reliant on foreign sources for the critical technology that Americans and restoration pros need in times of crisis.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is also at work, training a workforce of emergency managers across all levels of government to improve recovery efforts when disasters strike. FEMA is an important partner to the restoration industry in disaster response, providing first responder support and critical funding that helps restoration pros do their work. Noting that natural disasters are a threat in every part of the nation, Americans are encouraged to pack their own emergency go-bags and download the FEMA app to receive real-time emergency alerts and updates. President Biden states, “I encourage all Americans to recognize the importance of preparedness and work together to enhance our resilience and readiness.”