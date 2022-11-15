Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the biggest topics of interest for business owners in every industry nowadays. The reason for this is that the value of a great SEO strategy is undeniable. However, determining how to develop this strategy when you’re not a tech and marketing specialist is often more difficult than it even appears to be worth.

For this reason, directory backlinks are the perfect low-effort intro into the grand world of SEO. But, to understand why, you must first know exactly what a backlink is, why it’s valuable to companies, and how directories tie into this SEO campaign strategy specifically.

What is a backlink?

According to Mailchimp, backlinks are “links on websites other than your own that go back to a page on your website. Backlinks are also called inbound links because they represent another website’s traffic coming to your own site. The quality and quantity of your backlinks can help you rank higher in search engines such as Google and Bing.”

There is an immense value to using backlinks as a business owner, especially when it comes to directory links which are often from sites with high domain authorities and TrustRanks.

As Moz explains, “Backlinks are especially valuable for SEO because they represent a “vote of confidence” from one site to another. In essence, backlinks to your website are a signal to search engines that others vouch for your content. If many sites link to the same webpage or website, search engines can infer that content is worth linking to, and therefore also worth surfacing on a search engine results page (SERP).”

There are many ways to acquire backlinks ranging from being featured in articles on other sites to sending press releases to various magazine. However, one of the easiest methods for backlink acquisition is reaching out to directories to have your company featured on them. To do this, you must first know the reason for using directories and how they relate to SEO specifically.

Using directories for SEO purposes

A business directory is a website or printed listing of information that lists businesses within niche-based categories. On a directory site, these businesses are listed with a link to their product or main page. These links are in fact backlinks and can be incredibly valuable for SEO, especially as a new or less established brand.

On top of this, being featured in a directory also helps you to get more customers solely based on the fact that they may use the directory as a resource to find a company to work with within your industry.

The best part about directories is that, unlike other backlink acquisition options, they don’t require money to be featured on them. Instead, all it takes in most cases is a simple email to the site owners asking to be featured on the list. With this being said, acquiring this form of backlink is as simple as knowing the directories that exist for your industry and reaching out to them gradually.

To get you started, below we’ve compiled 10 of the most promising directories for carpet cleaning and restoration company professionals. Using this list, you can start reaching out accordingly and potentially gain 10 backlinks that are sure to boost your site’s ranking in no time.

10 carpet cleaning and restoration directories

Now that you have a great list to get started with, it's time to start reaping the benefits of a strong backlinks SEO campaign and seeing just how much these efforts can benefit your restoration, remediation, or carpet cleaning brand.

