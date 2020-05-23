CARLSBAD, Calif.—May 22, 2020—The Claims Bridge International will be hosting an online panel discussion titled “Is COVID-19 Driving Claims Innovation?” International insurance experts from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and European Union will share their insights about the future of the auto insurance industry and post-COVID-19 claims management. The free Claims Bridge International webinar will take place Thursday, May 28, at 3:00 p.m. EST.

“As the world adjusts to the COVID-19 health crisis, never has the need for a strong and agile insurance industry been more relevant,” said Stuart Blake of The Claims Bridge International. “Social distancing is creating a new standard for the way businesses are run and changes in global policies and general uncertainties make even traditional claim settlements a challenge.”

Over the last year, The Claims Bridge International team has worked together to reimagine catastrophic auto hail claims and find a better way of handling events for insurance clients, reinsurers, brokers and their customers through innovative technology and processes. In the current pandemic, a new approach is needed now more than ever.

The webinar on claims management will be moderated by Fred Iantorno, vice-president, IoT, VeriFacts Automotive, LLC. Panelists include David McDonald, president international, The Claims Bridge International; Stuart Blake, president APAC, The Claims Bridge International; Chris Ashworth, AVP, Enterprise Holdings; and Peter McAninch, director of engineering, AGL. “We invited insurance experts to discuss the importance of identifying and mitigating risks and how traditional claims settlements will change as a result of COVID-19,” said Blake.

Discussion topics will include:

Catastrophic hail claims management in 2020

Tactics for identifying and mitigating risks

Managing claims in a post-COVID-19 world

Major trends for insurers

Utilizing digital technologies during the claims lifecycle

The reality around digital estimation

Changing surrounding supplier engagement across different markets

Register for the webinar here.

Established in the United States in 2019, The Claims Bridge International is an insurtech company specializing in hail claims management. It is a subsidiary of The Bridge International and was formed by Stuart Blake, David McDonald, and Jerry Volquardsen to enhance the customer experience and reduce costs. For more information about The Claims Bridge International, visit: www.theclaimsbridge.com.