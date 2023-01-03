According to WebMD, The COVID-19 virus can spread via direct contact, airborne transmission, or through droplets. Furniture and carpets that are not properly and regularly cleaned can become breeding grounds for this virus and help spread it through infected surfaces. Knowing this, many residential and commercial spaces have begun to demand thorough upholstery jobs as part of their regular cleaning budgets.

Knowing this information, it would make sense for many of our avid readers in the industry to see a surge of upholstery projects since the beginning of COVID and beyond. But, has this truly been the case, or does the obvious assumption not reign true after all? Let us know by answering our latest online poll below!

Take part in the latest poll here:

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding upholstery services since COVID.

