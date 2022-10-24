According to the Tradeshow Network, there is an insurmountable value to attending trade shows as a business leader or owner. Some of the most impressive statistics regarding this topic include:

The cost of a face-to-face meeting with a prospect at a tradeshow is $142. The cost of a face-to-face meeting at a prospect’s office is $259.

77% of executive decision-makers found at least one new supplier at the last show they attended.

87% of exhibitors rate exhibitions as highly valuable for achieving business sector promotions.

88% participate in trade shows to raise awareness of the company and its brand.

Knowing this information, it makes sense why many cleaning and restoration professionals turn to trade shows in order to promote their brands, gain connections, and grow their teams likewise. But, do you find value in trade shows for your brand? Let us know by answering our latest online poll below!

Take part in the latest poll here:

How valuable are trade shows to you and your company? Very important

Somewhat important

Not very important

I have never attended a trade show

N/A View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding monkeypox cleaning and disinfection standards for your team.

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.