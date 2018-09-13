NORTHBROOK, IL — September 13, 2018 — We know that, for most businesses in the cleaning and restoration industries, finding and keeping good employees is the biggest problem. But we also know there are many other obstacles that gray your hair as business owners, so we’d like to know your carpet cleaning and/or restoration company’s biggest challenge outside employee issues.

That’s precisely our query in our latest Cleanfax Online Poll. What problems make everyday business the hardest? Is it the $8-a-room competitors? Is it getting your customers to keep coming back? Is it knowing when to train your techs? Let us know below!

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding your carpet and restoration company’s biggest challenge.

Take part in the latest poll here:

Other than employee issues, what's the biggest challenge your company faces? Marketing concerns

Low-ball competition

Other pricing issues

Customer retention

Training needs

Government regulations

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Looking for the results of a previous poll? Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.