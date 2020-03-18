NORTHBROOK, IL—February 25, 2020—There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the world has affected our work. Some are reporting increases in work as customers look to keep their homes and businesses clean to avoid infection. Others report steep downturns in business due to self quarantining. Some industry companies have even seen suspension of commercial contract accounts. How has COVID-19 affected your business?

Are you seeing more business from from those looking to avoid the virus, or are you finding yourself waiting for the phone to ring? Let us know in our latest poll.

