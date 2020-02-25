NORTHBROOK, IL—February 25, 2020—For owner-operators or those with small operations, leaving the business for even a few days can be difficult. And those who’ve left the field still often have difficulties making time for vacation days due to management tasks.

Still other owners find time vacation by simply putting someone else in charge for a few days, by making the most of the slow season, or just not scheduling for a few days.

Did you find time to relax, travel, visit family, etc. last year? Did you take a couple of vacation days only when you had to? Did you skip vacation altogether? Let us know in our latest poll.

Take part in the 2019 vacation days poll here:

How many vacation days did you take last year? 14+

7-13

1-6

Zero View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding restoration industry regulations.

Looking for the results of a previous poll? Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount , whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

View the results of our latest poll on restoration industry regulations.