PASCO, WA — June 25, 2018 — The Property Insurance and Restoration Conference (PIRC) has released the preliminary agenda for its upcoming July 19 meeting, which will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago Wood Dale-Elk Grove.

“The PIRC, a uniquely-formatted conference held in the restoration industry, to be interactive and discussion-based for attendees,” organizers said in a release. “Where most other conference attendees participate in learning-type environments, this format is meant to have topic-led discussions between all industry segments that lead to issue identification, transparency, and possible solutions where applicable.”

The event will feature an all-day meeting followed by a reception. The agenda focuses on relevant industry issues with discussions and feedback including items that have been in recent news. Topics to be covered include background check standardization and photo documentation best practices, as well as defining the roles of restorers, consultants, and insurers to the claims process. Expanded discussions on bettering the overall industry and other timely topics are also slated for the event, including in-depth dialogue with attendees.

Click the image below for the full PIRC agenda:

A special presentation, “Estimating Systems and Data: Study of Data Extraction, Integrations of Platforms, Ownership, and Sharing,” will be presented by Fred Iantorno, executive director of the data standards association, Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA). Mr. Iantorno will dive into data standards and include a look at the parallel auto industry issues.

Registrations is available online now, and room reservations can be made for this meeting during the registration process.

A note from PIRC:

PIRC would also like to acknowledge our Sponsors, who without their support this meeting would not be possible. Level 1: Sunbelt Rentals; Level 2: Alacrity Services, Business Networks, Next Gear Solutions, Paul Davis Restoration, Restoration Industry Association (RIA), and ServiceMaster Restore.