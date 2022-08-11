JACKSONVILLE, FL.—August 11, 2022— Paul Davis Restoration, Inc. (franchisor), based in Jacksonville, Florida, has been named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For by Florida Trend magazine for the 3rd year in a row.

The fourteenth annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One hundred companies are ranked in small, medium, and large employer categories. Paul Davis Restoration is ranked fifth out of 37 of Florida’s best midsized companies comprising 50 to 249 employees.

“We are honored to have been chosen for this prestigious list once again,” said Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration, “I thank all of our team members who continuously strive to make Paul Davis Restoration a great company to work for.”

In 2022, Paul Davis implemented a national campaign that highlights “Difference Makers,” team members who go the extra mile each day to enhance the customer experience.

To participate in the ranking, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation for at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey, and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to the Florida Trend 100 Best Companies list.

About Paul Davis Restoration

For more than 55 years, Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters. Paul Davis, a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration, is quickly approaching 350 independently owned franchises in the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend is Florida’s Business Authority—an award-winning media company delivering balanced, trusted, in-depth business news and information across print and digital platforms. Florida Trend reports on all industry sectors, including health care, education, research and technology, finance, law, transportation, and real estate. Its monthly business magazine is read by more than 270,000 influential business, civil and governmental leaders, and its companion website, FloridaTrend.com, garners a million page views and over 160,000 unique visitors each month.