NORTHBROOK, Ill.—October 22, 2020—Patty Olinger, executive director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Committee (GBAC), a division of ISSA, was recently named among VenuesNow 2020 All-Stars. VenuesNow All-Stars recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the live entertainment venues industry. Olinger was recognized for her roll in launching the GBAC Star Facility Accreditation Program, which helps facilities develop effective cleaning and infection prevention protocols.

The GBAC Star Program, which launched in May, has been instrumental to helping facilities reopen safely after COVID-19 lockdowns. At a time when health and safety has become a primary concern for guests and staff of facilities, GBAC Star provides confidence that venues are following approved, science-based protocols to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“My whole career has really been around supporting people. My specialty in biorisk management has been looking at that infection control process and advising people,” Olinger told VenuesNow. “It’s really humbling to be able to work with all of these amazing groups, amazing venues, to help them reopen and then look at what the future is, so that if and when that next pandemic comes that they’re prepared.”

So far, more than 3,500 organizations in 80 countries have committed to achieving GBAC Star, including stadiums, convention centers, hotels, airports, restaurants, and more.

“What we’re finding is that people want more instruction, education and learning opportunities,” Olinger said. “Everybody seems to be sitting at the table, whether it’s on the front line all the way up to the C-suite. And that’s one of the business lessons that I’m learning, is that you’ve really got to be able to get the message across to all levels of employees.”

Read more about the VenuesNow 2020 All-Stars here.