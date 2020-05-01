DENVER—May 1, 2020—Members of the Professional Association of Cleaning and Restoration (PACR) recently used their cleaning knowledge to give back to the Denver community. PACR performed a deep clean on the entire Denver Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a temporary home to families of children with serious illnesses that require extended hospital treatment. Families have access to a place to sleep, eat, and relax while being able to stay close to the hospital.

PACR has donated cleanings to the Denver Ronald McDonald House for more than 35 years, but this deep clean represents an extra special donation. Over about four hours, the group cleaned over 60,000 square feet including carpet, hard floors, and upholstery and also performed high-pressure washing of sidewalks outside the building. All told, the donation totaled more than $30,000.

PACR is a regional cleaning and restoration industry association that looks to “promote and set standards in the arts and sciences of the cleaning and restoration industry and to educate members and the public in the advancement, uses, and improvements in the industry.” Members pledge to perform at the highest professional standards, represent their work honestly, conduct business honestly and lawfully, share knowledge with each other, and take part in regular continuing education.