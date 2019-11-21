LAKEWOOD, Colo.—November 21, 2019—Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, a growing carpet cleaning franchise with locations across the nation, has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top 150 franchises for veterans, according to a press release. This is the second consecutive year the company has received this recognition. Oxi Fresh supports veterans with discounts and other benefits and opportunities as they start and run their businesses.

“Being recognized as a top franchise for veterans is an incredible honor for all of us at Oxi Fresh,” said company founder and CEO Jonathan Barnett. “Veterans possess the ideal mindset for successful franchise business ownership and we’re proud to call many of them franchisees. Each and every one of them is vital to our franchise family and we continue to strive to create valuable opportunities for those who have selflessly served our great nation.”

Almost 500 franchisors were considered for this annual ranking of the top 150 franchises for veterans. To determine the ranking, Entrepreneur magazine considered multiple factors, including incentives offered to veterans, how long each franchisor has offered those incentives, how many veteran-owned units it has, contests it runs to help veterans become franchisees, and other ways in which veteran franchisees are supported.

Oxi Fresh supports veterans with 10% discount off the franchise fee and is also a member of the International Franchise Association’s VetFran initiative. Today, veteran franchisees operate around one-third of the company’s total territories across the country.

One of those franchisees is Noiel Massey, who spent 15 years as an administration specialist and supply sergeant for the U.S. Army. Upon retiring, Massey began researching various franchise opportunities and eventually came across Oxi Fresh. He began operating his franchise in Columbia, S.C. in November 2016.

“The skills veterans like myself develop through our military experience, such as leadership, work ethic, and discipline, are integral to pursuing a second career,” said Massey. “Oxi Fresh has allowed me to apply these skills to manage and run my own business. I will be forever grateful and look forward to continuing to operate my business for years to come.”

For more information about franchise opportunities and how Oxi Fresh supports veterans, visit www.oxifresh.com.

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers effective green cleanings using innovative products and a unique, low-moisture process. Oxi Fresh has been ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500, featured in Inc. magazine’s Inc. 500|5000, and has been recognized as one of “America’s Best Franchises to Buy,” by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 400 locations throughout the United States and Canada with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit www.oxifresh.com.