LAKEWOOD, Colo.—October 29, 2020— Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning was recently ranked at No. 99 on Entrepreneur magazine’s annual list of the top 150 franchises with the most consistent growth over the last three years, according to a press release. In order to qualify for the annual list, companies must have positive growth of at least five units each year. The ranking is determined by a formula that considers total positive U.S. and Canadian franchise growth over three years, as well as factors that negatively affect growth such as terminations, non-renewals, and other closures.

“Being recognized as a top growth franchise is a tremendous honor and speaks to the quality and sustainability of our unique franchise system,” said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh. “Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and passion of our franchisees who are continuing to provide customers with the highest-quality carpet cleaning experience.”

Founded in 2006, this carpet cleaning franchise uses the power of oxygen to provide green carpet cleaning services that leave no sticky residue and are safe for children and pets. Oxi Fresh’s cleaning method only requires two gallons of water per home, a significant improvement over the 40-50 gallons that many steam cleaners need. This enables carpets to dry in one hour—far less than the 12-24 hour dry times needed for many traditional steam cleaning methods. In addition to carpet cleaning, Oxi Fresh provides services for rugs, upholstery, hardwood floors, and tile and grout.

According to Tracy Stapp Herold, Entrepreneur’s special projects editor who compiled the list, “The healthiest franchise systems tend to maintain steady, sustained growth year after year—which is a good indication that they have the systems in place to support their new franchisees.”

Today, Oxi Fresh has more than 400 locations throughout the United States and Canada, more than half of which have begun operating in the last five years alone. For more information about Oxi Fresh, visit https://www.oxifresh.com/.