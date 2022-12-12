Overzealous insurance adjusters can negatively impact the lives and finances of restoration contractors if not dealt with swiftly and professionally. Fortunately, the RIA along with attorney Ed Cross have valuable insights to share with these industry professionals to help avoid these setbacks altogether. Rather than falling prey to these insurance adjuster challenges, watch the full video below and learn how to respond to any insurance adjuster’s lofty claims.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation on our Podcast here:

RIA Position Statements are an exclusive RIA member benefit. They can be incorporated into verbal and written communications as powerful tools to overcome common collections challenges restorers face.

Learn more about the RIA: https://www.restorationindustry.org

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!