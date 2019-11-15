NORTHBROOK, IL—November 15, 2019—In the latest Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report, we heard many respondents bemoan restoration industry regulations.

Some felt the rules were not strict enough on the industry and that more needed to be applied nationwide. Others argued that all the regulations hurt the industry and their bottom lines.

This is precisely what we’re asking about in our latest Cleanfax Online Poll. How do you feel about restoration industry regulations and their affect on your company?

Take part in the latest poll here:

Regarding restoration industry regulations, do you feel: Government (state/federal) needs to regulate our industry.

There is no need to regulate our industry.

There need to be more regulations.

There need to be fewer regulations.

Regulations are the way they should be.

A combination of these feelings

Other

N/A View Results

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding restoration industry regulations.

