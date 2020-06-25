NORTHBROOK, IL—June 25, 2020—With COVID-19 quarantines now lifted across the United States, it seems a good time to gauge the industry. Has your company implemented post-COVID-19 protocols? Have things changed within your company in order to protect your employees venturing out and the customers welcoming them in? Let us know in our latest poll.

Take part in the “post-COVID-19 protocols” poll here:

Have you implemented new plans or protocols for protecting employees and customers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic? Yes, we've made many changes.

Yes, we've made a few changes.

No, our regular protocols offer enough protection.

Other

N/A View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding restoration industry regulations.

Looking for the results of a previous poll? Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount , whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

View the results of our latest poll on vacation time.