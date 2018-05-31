NORTHBROOK, IL — June 1, 2018 — Most water damage and drying professionals these days use moisture meters in their restoration process. Moisture meters can greatly improve job success by helping users find hard-to-find moisture, but they do require some maintenance to keep them in prime working condition — namely regular moisture meter calibration is necessary. Without calibration, the meters’ accuracy can be questionable.

So in this month’s Cleanfax poll, we’re asking whether you keep your moisture meters in tip-top shape. Does your company keep things calibrated?

