NORTHBROOK, IL—May 21, 2020—With stay-at-home orders lifting across most of the United States, carpet cleaning and other businesses hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak hopefully will quickly see business increases. But while you’ve been waiting on the economy to begin its rebound, your company might well have had to turn to the Small Business Administration for loans during the pandemic.

There’s no question the pandemic has negatively affected profits for most companies. To help with this, the CARES Act was signed into law during the pandemic to help relieve economic disruptions, providing $376 billion in aid to small businesses through new and established Small Business Administration (SBA) loans: the Paycheck Protection Program, EIDL Loan Advance, SBA Express Bridge Loans, and SBA Debt Relief Program. For more information on SBA loan programs, visit sba.gov.

Have you used these or other loans to help stay afloat during the pandemic? Let us know in our latest poll.

Take part in the “loans during pandemic” poll here:

What small business loans has your company used during the coronavirus pandemic? (Choose all that apply) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

SBA Express Bridge Loan

SBA Debt Relief

EIDL Loan Advance

Other loan

Didn’t need a loan

Tried but didn’t receive one

N/A View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding restoration industry regulations.

Looking for the results of a previous poll? Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount , whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

View the results of our latest poll on vacation time.