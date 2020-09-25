NORTHBROOK, Ill.—September 24, 2020—We know that COVID-19 has changed everything about how we live and work, and it’s undoubtedly affected your business and your bottom line. From added insurance costs to extra personal protective equipment to supply chain issues driving up prices, operating a cleaning or restoration business during the pandemic simply carries more risk and more cost. When operational expenses change significantly, business owners must consider adjusting their pricing models accordingly. Many businesses are now charging customers COVID-19 surcharges to offset prices.

That’s precisely our query in our latest Cleanfax Online Poll. Have you added any coronavirus/COVID-19 surcharges to your company’s services? How are you dealing with the added expense of providing service during the pandemic? Let us know below!

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding COVID-19 surcharges.

Take part in the latest poll here:

Have you added any coronavirus/COVID-19 surcharges to your company's services? Yes.

No.

No, but we are considering it.

N/A View Results

