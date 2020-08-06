NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 6, 2020—In our annual Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report, which is published in the first issue of each year, we always ask respondents what the most important recent carpet cleaning industry advancement has been. This year saw some popular standbys as well as some new ideas.

We wanted to revisit the responses to this question now with the question narrowed to the most popular answers to see what you, our readers, really see as most important. Our recent poll focuses on just that. Vote now to let us know!

Take part in the “carpet cleaning industry advancement” poll here:

What's the most important advancement for carpet cleaners in the last decade? Innovative/Improved wands and glides

More powerful truckmounts

Systemized software (e.g., CRMs)

Improvements in chemical technology

Online marketing advancements

Other View Results

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest Cleanfax Online Poll regarding restoration industry regulations.

Looking for the results of a previous poll? Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as COVID-19 effects and response, how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount , whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

View the results of our latest poll on vacation time.