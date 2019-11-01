NORTHBROOK, Ill.—November 1, 2019—As Halloween’s ghosts and goblins make their way to their beds, the October 2019 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the October 2019 Cleanfax issue include:
- 10 Expert Ways to Protect Your Truckmount
Tips on extending the lives of these essential, high-priced items.
- Reality Capture: Using 3D Imaging in Restoration
3D imaging has the power to revolutionize the way property loss claims are documented.
- The Greatest Need, part two
See the seven-step plan for getting restorers the respect and justice they deserve—and how you can be a part of it.
- The Residential Set-Up List
Setting up for a residential cleaning job can become unnecessarily time-consuming. Use this form to streamline the process for your technicians.
- How to Build a Cleaning Dream Team
Use this behavioral interview technique to find the best employees for your company.
- An Unlikely Classroom
The lessons of childhood provide more foundation for your business than you might think.
- Why You Should Care About IICRC Standards
Learn more about these complex, collaborative efforts that help build a company’s credibility and earn loyalty across the cleaning industries.
- Church Carpet Color Restoration
The October 2019 photo contest winner is Chris Howell of Colorful Carpets in Clarksville, Maryland for restoring a church carpet to its former glory.
Also, read the Foreword to the October 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at some steps you can take as 2019 winds down to position your company for growth in 2020.
You can also read the October 2019 digital magazine in full.
