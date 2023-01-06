ROSEMONT, Ill.—January 6, 2022—As the new year begins, the November/December 2022 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In this issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the November/December 2022 Cleanfax issue include:
- The 2022 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report
Get the data and statistics you need to continue to grow a successful company.
- The Great Wallendas
Walking the ‘tightrope’ of company culture is truly a balancing act.
- Customer Service in a Crisis
In the wake of a traumatic event, transparent communication can help restore more than just damaged property.
- Goals, Effort, and Results
Learn how to develop excellence in your team.
- Carpet Cleaning Frequencies
How often should residential and commercial carpet be cleaned?
- Hiring Your Dream Team Members
Building the best team takes a tried-and-true process from start to finish.
- Treating Oil, Tar, and Grease Spots
The November/December 2022 photo contest winner is Jonathan Strong of Procare Cleaning for his successful cleanup of a commercial carpet.
Also, read the Take 5 in the November/December 2022 Cleanfax issue by Media Director Jeff Cross in which he discusses restoration pricing challenges.
