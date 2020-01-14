NORTHBROOK, Ill.—January 14, 2020—As the new year gets underway, the November/December 2019 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In this issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the November/December 2019 Cleanfax issue include:
- 2019 Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey Report
We’ve compiled our annual look at the ins and outs of the carpet cleaning industry to help you analyze your own company and plan next steps.
- Become an Expert at Removing Tobacco and Cannabis Odors
Stubborn odors from smoke can reduce the value of a home and make it difficult to sell. Diversify your business by offering expert removal of tobacco odor and residue.
- Engage With Your Community
Studies show customers expect the companies they hire to give back to the community. Find out ways to do this in a meaningful way.
- Using Technology to Streamline Restoration Fleet Management
Explore the benefits of software that keeps your vehicles running better longer while helping your bottom line.
- Are You Doing the Important Stuff?
Implement systems into your business to ensure you stay focused on what you should as owner.
- Stain Removal for Stone, Concrete, and Other Porous Surfaces
With a little knowledge and the proper cleaning solutions, you can remove tough stains from these surfaces.
- Planning Your Career
The cleaning, restoration, and inspection industry needs skilled pros.
- Smoke-Damaged Rug Rescue
The November/December 2019 photo contest winner is Frank Cabrera of Enrique’s Rug Cleaning who won with his restoration of a badly smoke-damaged rug.
Also, read the Foreword to the November/December 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at how this year’s Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey results can help you make good strategic choices in the new year.
