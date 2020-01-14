NORTHBROOK, Ill.—January 14, 2020—As the new year gets underway, the November/December 2019 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In this issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from the November/December 2019 Cleanfax issue include:

Also, read the Foreword to the November/December 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at how this year’s Carpet Cleaning Benchmarking Survey results can help you make good strategic choices in the new year.

Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the November/December 2019 digital magazine in full.