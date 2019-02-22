ABITA SPRINGS, LA — February 22, 2019 — NORMI is proud to announce that it will again be participating in The Experience Conference and Exhibition scheduled for May 6-8 at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach, FL. NORMI will attend The Experience to offer a training program, as well as host a booth in the exhibition hall. The Experience Conference provides opportunities for cleaning and restoration professionals to come together and learn about the newest and most advanced industry equipment, tools, and procedures available today.

This year NORMI will offer a bundled price that includes two days of training in addition to conference attendance. Taking place Wednesday and Thursday (May 8-9), the two-day training will qualify for IICRC Credits and State of Florida Mold-Related Services CE 14 Hours license renewal. Topics to be covered include odor abatement, advanced IAQ assessment, and protocol writing. Each of these segments, taught by different instructors, will advance the assessment and remediation training required for licensure, giving industry professionals a better understanding of these specific areas of their work. To register for both the conference and the additional training at the bundled price, click here.

Additionally, NORMI will host a booth in the vendor exhibition hall where conference attendees can get more information about mold and IAQ assessment and remediation, as well as all of NORMI’s trainings, certifications, and services.

The Experience Conference and Exhibition will feature live demonstrations, educational classroom sessions, and an exhibition hall full of the newest equipment, tools, and products for cleaning and restoration professionals. Top instructors in the cleaning and restoration industry will lead live, hands-on demonstrations and classroom sessions on the latest trends, newest products, and most relevant topics for industry professionals. To find out more about The Experience Conference and Exhibition, including registration information, sponsors, participating associations, hotel reservations, and the conference agenda, click here.

NORMI provides training and certification for mold and indoor environmental professionals to meet licensing laws that are being established in a growing number of states. NORMI is an approved training provider for the EPA and offers more than 14 different certifications in mold assessment and remediation. For more information, visit www.normi.org.