ABITA SPRINGS, La.—April 14, 2020—The NORMI-sponsored IICRC-WRT (Water Restoration Technician) class, hosted by Best Training School, will now take place in a live webinar simulcast format. Broadcasting from the BTS Training Studio in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with Joe Dobbins as trainer, the first IICRC-WRT webinar will begin Monday, April 20.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this opportunity,” said Doug Hoffman, executive director for NORMI. “We have been doing this kind of LIVE webinar training for several years and offer an array of classes especially designed to support our, and the State of Florida’s, continuing education credits for licensed mold professionals. I’m so thankful that the IICRC Board of Directors has seen the value in presenting this way and our class will definitely be unique and interactive.”

The NORMI LIVE Simulcast Format includes an array of cameras in a classroom setting which enables the trainer to get the feel that he/she is in the classroom, and in some cases, a small audience is present. With a small administrative staff, questions can be fielded from trainees and answered in real time. Classroom materials are provided in advance so trainees can follow along in the manual.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and effort perfecting this process,” reported Lance Eisen, COO of NORMI. “It’s not perfect—nothing with technology is, but we think we’ve got it. Our IT department along with onsite videographer/cameraman, Roger Morelli, has tweaked this to make it fully interactive and enjoyable for the student and the trainer. It’s a first for the IICRC but we think it will become the model to follow as they move into an internet training platform.”

The first NORMI-sponsored IICRC-WRT class is scheduled for April 20, 2020 and registration will be provided at www.Events.NORMI.org and www.BestTrainingSchool.com For more information contact support@normi.org, call 877.251.2296 or see www.NORMI.org