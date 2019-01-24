ABITA SPRINGS, LA — January 24, 2019 — NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors, has announced a new program to give back to the community. From now on, 10 percent of the proctored examination and certification fees for NORMI members will go to charity. NORMI supports charities that are effective and true to their mission and has selected three vetted charities for this program: Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and NORMIProETF (Environmental TASC Force).

Students taking the certification exams will select which of the three charities their certification fees will benefit. “Each of these non-profits supports a specific mission to help veterans or children, giving the NORMI member great options to help a lot of different people in many different ways,” said NORMI COO Lance Eisen.

“Setting this example helps new NORMI members give back a portion of their income to those who need it and is an important aspect of being successful in business,” explained Doug Hoffman, executive director of NORMI. “So, to set the standard, we decided that each time a member takes an exam and becomes certified, a tithe portion of their fee to NORMI will be donated to the charity of their choice. We have taken the time to vet the offerings and believe the money will be well-used to very good purposes.”

Effective immediately, in all ONSITE courses where proctored examinations are offered, the NORMI member will choose which organization they wish to support, and NORMI will facilitate the 10 percent contribution of their examination and certification fees. For more information about these contributions, please contact NORMI at 877.251.2296 or support@NORMI.org.

NORMI provides training and certification for mold and indoor environmental professionals to meet licensing laws that are being established in a growing number of states. NORMI is an approved training provider for the EPA and offers more than 14 different certifications in mold assessment and remediation. For more information, visit www.normi.org.