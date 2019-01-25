ABITA SPRINGS, LA — January 25, 2019 — NORMI has announced its spring lineup of classes for professionals to become trained and certified in indoor air quality and mold assessment and remediation. NORMI’s classes are not only about getting a license, but also building a career and a successful business. To facilitate this goal, NORMI now provides a training track to help IAQ and Mold entrepreneurs on their journey toward success. Incorporating multiple formats, this training track addresses a wide range of topics to help mentor the professional, including a Restoration Strategies class taught by Jeff Cross. This course will discuss strategies for social media and promoting your business to insurance adjustors. From drying techniques to marketing tips, the NORMI spring training schedule is full of helpful classes for the restoration professional.

Check out the current schedule for ONSITE classes below, but many classes are also offered online.

NORMI Certification for Assessor & Remediator

January 29-31: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

February 19-21: Treasure Island, FL

February 26-28: Ft. Lauderdale, FL (Spanish)

March 19-21: Tallahassee, FL

NORMI Certified Mold Worker

February 13-14: Las Vegas, NV

NORMI Trained Professional

March 26-27: Baltimore, MD

NORMI Certified Advanced IAQ Assessor

April 9-11: New Orleans, LA

The Experience NORMI CEUs

May 9-12: Clearwater Beach, FL

To see the full training track, including course descriptions and online offerings, click here. To register for a NORMI training session, visit www.BestTrainingSchool.com.

The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) provides training and certification for mold and indoor environmental professionals to meet licensing laws that are being established in a growing number of states. NORMI is an approved training provider for the EPA and offers more than 14 different certifications in mold assessment and remediation. For more information, visit www.normi.org.