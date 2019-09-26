ABITA SPRINGS, La.—September 26, 2019—Registration is now open for the third NORMI Regional Training Conference, which will take place November 12-16, 2019 at the newly renovated Bilmar Beach Resort in Treasure Island, Florida. The event features five classes offering CECs for IICRC, CEUs for State of Florida licensure, EEP Lead RRP, Advanced IAQ Assessment, CMA/CMR Initial Training, and more. Those who attend are invited to a free networking event sponsored by OnGuard Systems and NORMI.

“We provide training that fits the needs of our industry,” said Doug Hoffman, executive director of NORMI, “and our training team is offering a range of topics throughout this four-day event. We will have something for everyone from basic to advanced training, marketing, and technology.”

Classes offered include:

CMA/CMR License Class for FL/DC/LA —November 12-15—This three-day class provides training preparation for three of the five states that offer licensure: Florida, Louisiana, and District of Columbia. The proctored examination is offered on the fourth day and, with some minor adjustments, students may receive training and certification for three states.

CMA/CMR License Class for FL/DC/LA —November 12-15—This three-day class provides training preparation for three of the five states that offer licensure: Florida, Louisiana, and District of Columbia. The proctored examination is offered on the fourth day and, with some minor adjustments, students may receive training and certification for three states.

CAIA —November 12-14—The NORMI Certified Advanced IAQ Assessment class has been one of the most popular classes because it restricts attendance to eight professionals who are interested in improving the profitability and marketability of their IAQ/mold assessment business. Utilizing the NORMIPro Management business model, students have the opportunity to do hands-on assessments and bid a 60,000 square foot hospital assessment from the architectural plans.

COAS —November 12-13—The NORMI Certified Odor Abatement Specialist helps the student better understand the concerns and solutions of malodors before, during, and after a restoration or remediation project. The effectiveness and ineffectiveness of specific technologies are demonstrated and protocols established for dealing with this problem. DBPR #000332

Mold Project Lead Removal —November 15—This one-day class meets the criteria required by the EPA for Lead RRP Certification and qualifies for eight hours of continuing education for the State of Florida. The instructor demonstrates the assessment and containment process by lecture and incorporates hands-on with student participation. DBPR #0000353

Mold, Moisture & SOP —November 12-13—This class qualified for 14 hours of continuing education for the State of Florida and is a good refresher course for professionals interested in understanding the basics of mold, moisture, and standards of practice. DBPR #0000332

OnGuard Systems —November 14-15—The new OnGuard Mold Guarantee class is provided for authorized dealers of this unique licensing program. The training helps the student better understand the CRM that drives the business model and results in a NORMI Certified Moisture Control Professional (CMCP) certification to help promote your business.

LIVE CEU Broadcast —November 12—Broadcasting live from the Bilmar Beach Resort will be the regularly scheduled Tuesday Night CE Training. Those who attend will receive one hour of CEU toward their Florida license and NORMI Certifications.

NORMI/OnGuard Networking Event—November 14—A kid-friendly, family-oriented networking event is scheduled for Thursday evening to allow attendees to meet NORMI admin staff and other students. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards to share with others in attendance.

For the full schedule of events, lodging information, or to register, visit www.Events.NORMI.org. Special pricing is available for rooms at the family-friendly Bilmar Beach Resort, which offers two pools, two restaurants, and many activities within walking distance.

For more information, contact NORMI at support@normi.org, call 877.251.2296, or visit www.Events.NORMI.org.