ABITA SPRINGS, LA. —August 16, 2022—NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors, and iQi, the premier high-tech WIFi IAQ (indoor air quality) monitoring equipment manufacturer, have teamed up to provide a unique service for clients (both residential and commercial) who are concerned about collecting indoor air quality information and resolving existing or potential IAQ problems.

Through www.NORMIProMonitoring.com, clients will be connected to trained IAQ professionals who are able to interpret IAQ anomalies and provide holistic solutions to resolve those anomalies whilst simultaneously providing cleaner, safer, and healthier indoor environments.

“Our monitors are the stethoscope, the tool to identify issues,” said Ram Chela, CEO of iQi, “and NORMI provides the doctors who can interpret the information and provide the solution. Never before has a well-trained team of IAQ professionals been positioned to, through a central monitoring program, so effectively improve indoor living and working environments. We couldn’t be happier about this alliance with NORMI utilizing our equipment and software expertise to help people live better lives.”

“For years we have dreamed of having this capability, but the technology just hasn’t caught up until now,” reports Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI. “Of course, there have been IAQ monitors on the market for years, but to be able to tie them together into a central monitoring program where well-trained IAQ professionals can interpret the results and bridge the gap between the problems and the solutions is finally now possible. Today, this is a reality!”

The NORMIPro Monitoring program is an affordable, efficient, and effective way to measure particulates, relative humidity, temperature, TVOCs, carbon dioxide, and formaldehyde in real-time. It also helps to identify issues and alert the professional who can provide a resolution likewise. Utilizing the owner’s secure WIFI service or providing a separate WIFI and/or Zigbee connection enables any environment (residential or commercial) to take advantage of this service. When IAQ parameters trend outside of established norms or spike beyond acceptable ranges, alerts are sent to the subscriber through their phone app, and advice is given as to how to resolve the issue. Where needed, the subscriber would be put in touch with the IAQ professional who could best help them diagnose and resolve the problems.

For more information about the NORMIPro Monitoring program, please go to www.NORMIProMonitoring.com or contact NORMIPro at 877.751.5600

You can also reach the team via email at [email protected]

