ABITA SPRINGS, La.—July 23, 2020—The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) is offering a complete lineup of onsite mold assessment and remediation courses in Spanish at the NORMIPro Academy in Sunrise, Florida during the last week in July. The mold courses will be taught by a bilingual senior trainer, Alvaro “Moe” Zuluaga.

“The Hispanic community has had a huge impact on the mold profession and many of our best technicians speak Spanish. To have a NORMI Senior Trainer as talented as Alvaro ‘Moe’ Zuluaga, who is also bilingual, gives us the opportunity to present the mold licensing class to professionals who have, in the past, been largely ignored,” explains Doug Hoffman, the executive director of NORMI. “NORMI is proud to have taken on this challenge which has already proven to be successful.”

Attendees have the opportunity to provide feedback after completion of courses. One student reported, “Moe’s class was very informative. His years of experience truly add a fountain of knowledge to the subject.” Another attendee shared, “Moe is a wealth of knowledge and a great asset to the industry!”

Register now for one of these upcoming onsite Spanish-language mold courses:

NORMI Certified Mold Assessor (Spanish)

This three-day course meets the criteria required for licensure as a mold assessor by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR and the District of Columbia. Attendees will receive training in mold assessment as well as remediation with the option to sit for certification exams in both disciplines.

Date Location July 28-30 Sunrise, Fla.

NORMI Certified Mold Remediator (Spanish)

This three-day course meets the criteria required for licensure as a mold remediator by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR and the District of Columbia. Attendees will receive training in mold assessment as well as remediation with the option to sit for certification exams in both disciplines. Course includes a hands-on remediation workshop in the areas of assessment sampling, building containment, negative pressure, and appropriate personal protection equipment.

Date Location July 28-30 Sunrise, Fla.

NORMI Mold-Related Services Assessor (Spanish)

Date Location July 28-30 Sunrise, Fla.

This course meets the criteria required by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR for licensure as a mold assessor. Attendees will receive documentation that they have received training in “mold, moisture, and respiratory protection,” as well as the Florida Standards of Practice. This course will help students prepare for the approved state examination required for licensure in Florida.

NORMI Mold-Related Services Remediator (Spanish)

Date Location July 28-30 Sunrise, Fla.

This course meets the criteria required by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR for licensure as a mold remediator. Attendees will receive documentation that they have received training in “mold, moisture, and respiratory protection,” as well as NORMI Professional Practices. This course may serve as an exam prep course for several approved state examinations.

NORMI Mold, Moisture, and SOP (Spanish)

Date Location July 28-30 Sunrise, Fla.

This course qualifies for continuing education credits for NORMI, the State of Florida, and the IICRC. Training focuses on the areas of mold, moisture, and standards of practice.

NORMI certifications are recognized by all four states with mold licensing programs—Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and New York—as well as the District of Columbia. NORMI is also an approved training provider for IICRC, ASHI, ISSA, and other industry organizations. Many of the NORMI classes qualify for both licensure and re-certification in multiple states. If you have specific questions about the requirements of the state you work in, contact NORMI directly at support@NORMI.org or 877.251.2276. Due to the nature of course content, some classes are offered only onsite. To view additional onsite courses as well as online and self-paced course options, visit www.Events.NORMI.org.