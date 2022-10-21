ABITA SPRINGS, LA.—October 21, 2022—Founded in July 2004, as a not-for-profit 501(6)(c) trade association to train, certify, and support IAQ/mold professionals, NORMI was established as the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors in Abita Springs, Louisiana just a year before Hurricane Katrina landed in late summer, 2005. Since that time, NORMI has participated in writing state mold licensing legislation and grown to become a major support organization for the cleaning and restoration industry and is the only training and certifying organization approved to provide training and proctored exams for all states, or municipalities, currently requiring licensure for mold assessors and remediators. Those include FL, LA, TX, DC, NY, and the City of Portland, OR.

Built around Mold Free Construction, NORMI classes have always been based on good building science and placed mold under the general umbrella of IAQ (indoor air quality). Providing over thirty (30) separate certifications and having taught thousands of professionals in the concepts surrounding mold and IAQ, NORMI President’s Council advised NORMI designations should more accurately reflect the training and certifications it supports. Therefore, as of October 1, 2022, the new designation for NORMI will be the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors™. This trademarked designation will open the door for more opportunities to train in indoor air quality (IAQ) dealing with all microbials: fungal, bacterial, and viral contamination of indoor environments. This change will also better support NORMI’s tagline, “It’s not just about getting a license or certification but about building a successful business.”

“Many of our trainees are entrepreneurs, so, since our inception, NORMI has suggested they should have a broader view of this industry because mold can be used as a surrogate for other indoor air quality issues. We’ve taught that as you clean up a mold problem, you’ve likely resolved many of the other microbial contamination issues you didn’t even evaluate,” said Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI. “For instance, when you are air scrubbing, you are not going to remove only the mold spores and leave every other particulate in the air, but your device will remove all smaller particles, no matter what it is, pollen, dander, etc. You are, therefore, improving the air quality in that containment space. So, this broader designation simply reaffirms who have always been and that is to train professionals, whether front-line cleaning companies, franchises, or independent restoration companies, IAQ/mold assessors, and remediation contractors in IICRC standard of care, techniques, and best practices of proper mold removal, alongside NORMI Professional Practices to become the foundation for our training throughout the United States. I know we are creating safer, cleaner, and healthier indoor environments through our well-trained professionals who apply our principles to their customers’ satisfaction.”

