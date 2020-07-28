ABITA SPRINGS, La.—July 28, 2020—The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) is now simulcasting onsite training courses with live online classes to increase ease of training and certification. Technicians can now choose to take a course onsite or live online where they will receive the same level of instruction and preparation for certification processes. The NORMI live simulcast option is offered on a full lineup of mold courses.

“Feedback from attendees on the online courses has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Doug Hoffman, executive director of NORMI. The availability of NORMI live simulcast courses is especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people are trying to limit travel and exposure.

One student reported, “It was a very good class with loads of information. The pace was great, and the instructor was engaging and responsive to questions. This was my first Zoom type class, and I quite enjoyed the format, even though it wasn’t your typical classroom experience.”

The effectiveness of the NORMI live simulcast courses was further confirmed by results of a post-course survey in which four out of every five attendees ranked the NORMI online courses as very effective or extremely effective based on a Likert scale rating system.

Register now for one of these dual courses and choose if you prefer to attend in person or online:

NORMI Certified Mold Assessor

Date Location August 11-13 Sunrise, FL November 10-12 Treasure Island, FL

This three-day course meets the criteria required for licensure as a mold assessor by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR as well as by the District of Columbia. Attendees will receive training in mold assessment as well as mold remediation with the option to sit for certification exams in both disciplines.

NORMI Certified Mold Remediator

Date Location August 11-13 Sunrise, FL November 10-12 Treasure Island, FL

NORMI Mold-Related Services Assessor

Date Location August 11-13 Sunrise, FL November 10-12 Treasure Island, FL

This three-day course meets the criteria required by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR for licensure as a mold assessor. Attendees will receive documentation that they have received training in “mold, moisture, and respiratory protection” as well as the Florida Standards of Practice. This course will help students prepare for the approved state examination required for licensure in Florida.

NORMI Mold-Related Services Remediator

Date Location August 11-13 Sunrise, FL November 10-12 Treasure Island, FL

This three-day course meets the criteria required by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR for licensure as a mold remediator. Attendees will receive documentation that they have received training in “mold, moisture, and respiratory protection” as well as NORMI Professional Practices. This course may serve as an exam prep course for several approved state examinations.

NORMI Mold, Moisture, and SOP

Date Location August 11-13 Sunrise, FL November 10-12 Treasure Island, FL

This two-day course qualifies for continuing education credits for NORMI, the State of Florida, and the IICRC. Training focuses on the areas of mold, moisture, and standards of practice (SOP).

NORMI certifications are recognized by all four states with mold licensing programs—Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and New York—as well as the District of Columbia. NORMI is also an approved training provider for IICRC, ASHI, ISSA, and other industry organizations. Many of the NORMI classes qualify for both licensure and re-certification in multiple states. If you have specific questions about the requirements of the state you work in, contact NORMI directly at support@NORMI.org or 877.251.2276. Due to the nature of course content, some classes are offered only onsite. To view additional onsite courses (including those taught in Spanish) as well as online and self-paced course options, visit www.Events.NORMI.org.