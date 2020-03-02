ABITA SPRINGS, La.—March 2, 2020—The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) will introduce a new certification for restoration contractors entitled the Certified Mold Assessment Technician (CMAT). The CMAT training will debut at The Experience Conference and Exhibition on March 31 in Cincinnati.

“Restoration and remediation contractors routinely show up to projects where a mold assessor, IEP, or inspection professional has not been called,” said Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI. “Sometimes that’s because no one is willing to pay for the service, even if it is suggested. We know that’s not a good way to start the project, but it happens. This class trains restoration professionals how to develop their own baseline assessment and, where necessary, establish their own post-remediation verification.”

Although most trained restoration and remediation contractors prefer a third-party verification of their work, clients and insurance companies are becoming more reluctant to pay for those additional services. In states where the mold profession is unregulated, it is common for restoration and remediation professionals to be forced to rely on their own judgment, often without proper training, to create the baseline assessment, complete interim inspections, and do the post-remediation verification (or “clearance”) testing.

The CMAT training addresses this gap in the industry by training the restoration and remediation professional how to properly assess and test a property for mold contamination. The course begins by teaching professionals to complete an initial evaluation of onsite conditions at the start of a project. This baseline assessment is critical to determining the level of contamination and extent of damage caused by a water event so that proper protocol can be established prior to performing the work.

Once the project is underway, interim sampling is recommended to ensure a successful outcome. This class teaches contractors how to incorporate progress testing into the restoration and remediation project timeline. Finally, the course will cover how to perform a post-remediation verification to demonstrate that any mold issues have been successfully resolved and protect the contractor from liability.

The CMAT training is being introduced for the first time in Cincinnati at The Experience Conference and Exhibition as a Pre-Conference Workshop on March 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center. As a certification course, there is a proctored examination at the close of the day. The price of the course is $99 (certification is an additional separate fee), and you may register onsite or email support@normi.org for more information.

Read more about NORMI’s upcoming training schedule for 2020, or visit www.Events.NORMI.org. Find more information and register for The Experience Conference at http://experiencetheevents.com.