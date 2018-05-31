The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) will offer free continuing education credits (CEUs) courses online, beginning June 1 and continuing throughout summer, for Florida mold assessors and remediators, according to a press release.

Restoration professionals in the state are required to achieve 14 hours of CEUs. The NORMI ZOOM LIVE Online platform will offer classes required for CEUs at no charge. Segments are scheduled from 1-4 hours, depending on the topic. The room can be accessed by computer, iPad, iPhone, and any Android device and provides both video and audio capability.

“We are, as far as I can tell, the only organization that utilizes the ZOOM Room (video platform) for live online training that qualifies for CE credit,” said NORMI Executive Director Douglas Hoffman. “Practically speaking, the student can come to a scheduled class, at their convenience, take an hour or two, and accumulate the total hours they need at no cost to them.

“This changes the landscape of CE Training in Florida.”

The online ZOOM room is locked shortly before a class begins; therefore, it is recommended that attendees be on time and prepared.

To view the schedule and log-in information, go to www.ZOOM.NORMI.org, or call 877-251-2296 for more information.

