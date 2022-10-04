NORMI, the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors, has now posted classes for Q4, all of which include both ONSITE and LIVE Online (Simulcast) formats from the NORMIPro Academy in Sunrise, FL. See the full schedule below:

10/04-05 CMACMR

IAQ/Mold Assessment/Remediation Certification/Licensing course for FL, LA, DC, and all non-licensed states. Unique concurrent training format for assessors, remediators, and water restoration contractors.

10/11-13 CMACMR (Spanish)

IAQ/Mold Assessment/Remediation Certification/Licensing course for FL, LA, DC, and all non-licensed states. Unique concurrent training offered in Spanish for assessors, remediators, and water restoration contractors.

10/18-20 NCMP™

NORMI Certified Microbial Professional presented by Michael Pinto and Doug Hoffman is designed as an advanced class for assessors, remediators and water restoration contractors.

10/31-11/01 NCRSI™

NORMI Certified Remediation for Sensitized Individuals, presented by Michael Pinto and Doug Hoffman is specifically designed to help IAQ/Mold assessors, remediators and water restoration contractors navigate through the projects that are more difficult and require more expertise.

11/08-10 CMACMR

IAQ/Mold Assessment/Remediation Certification/Licensing course for FL, LA, DC, and all non-licensed states. Unique concurrent training is offered for assessors, remediators, and water restoration contractors.

12/12-13 CMW (Spanish)

IAQ/Mold Assessment Remediation Certification course for supervisors, technicians, and other employees who want to improve the quality of work. This course is a foundation course for the student interested in moving toward licensure.

You can also save the entire schedule as an image on your phone or computer here:

For more information go to www.BestTrainingSchool.com or call 877.251.2296 x 3000