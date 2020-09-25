ABITA SPRINGS, La.—September 25, 2020—The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) has released the NORMI class schedule through the end of the year. NORMI recently began simulcasting most onsite classes, so courses can be taken onsite, live online, and online in a self-study capacity. Training includes classroom instruction as well as a hands-on component. Courses are available in both English and Spanish (onsite only). See the complete summary of upcoming classes below.

NORMI is an approved training provider in all states that require mold licensing and re-certification: Florida, Louisiana, Texas, New York, and Washington, D.C. In non-mold licensing states, NORMI certifications enable indoor air quality (IAQ) professionals to verify to consumers they have completed the appropriate industry training to be properly trained in mold assessment, mold remediation, mold guidelines and standards of practice, sanitizing and/or other IAQ subspecialties.

In addition to professional IAQ training and certifying services, NORMI providers weekly ongoing support for members as well as bulk purchasing benefits to reduce the cost of equipment and supplies. If you have specific questions about courses or licensing requirements of the state in which you work, contact NORMI directly at support@NORMI.org or 877.251.2276. For details on all class offerings, visit events.normi.org.

The NORMI class schedule for fall/winter is as follows:

NORMI Certified Mold Assessor

This course meets the criteria required by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR for licensure as a mold assessor. Attendees will receive documentation they have received training in “mold, moisture, and respiratory protection” as well as the IICRC S-520 and NORMI Professional Standards. This course will help students prepare for the approved state examination required for licensure in Florida, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C.

NORMI Certified Mold-Related Services Assessor

NORMI Certified Mold Remediator

This course meets the criteria required by the State of Florida Mold-Related Services Board of the DBPR for licensure as a mold remediator. Attendees will receive documentation they have received training in “mold, moisture, and respiratory protection” as well as IICRC S-520 and NORMI Professional Standards. This course may serve as an exam prep course for approved state examinations for Florida, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C.

NORMI Certified Mold-Related Services Remediator

NORMI Certified Sanitizing Professional

This class is designed for the professional who utilizes this training and accompanying credentials to provide recommendations and solutions to lower the microbial load in indoor environments. Using objective sampling results to prove the efficacy of the implemented sanitization solutions, the Certified Sanitizing Professional is able to provide a NORMI Certificate of Sanitization to both commercial and residential property owners. (Also available as an online course.)

NORMI Certified Mold Worker

This class trains the certified mold worker in the processes leading to and involving the remediation of mold from indoor environments. Those who work in the mold industry should understand the basic mycology of mold, the seven components of indoor air quality, moisture control, sanitization techniques, remediation guidelines, and “generally accepted practices,” including personal protection equipment (PPE), hazards communication (HazCom), and OSHA safe workplace practices. This comprehensive two-day training gives the worker what he needs to protect himself and his employer from downside litigation that sometimes accompanies mold remediation. (Also available as an online course.)

NORMI Certified Biocide Applicator

This class trains the certified biocide applicator to apply approved, green technology, safe and proven antimicrobials, protectants, encapsulates, biocides, and other chemicals for the prevention and control of surface microbes, including mold, bacteria, and algae. Having the ability to offer long-term warranties for such contaminants is an added benefit to building a business around this certification. (Also available as an online course.)

Conferences

Due to the Governor’s Phase II occupancy restrictions, the NORMI Regional Training Conference will not occur on November 9-15, 2020, in Treasure Island, Fla., as previously planned. Also, the NORMI training and hands-on assimilated workshops scheduled on November 19-21, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV, at The Experience will not take place due to the cancellation of the convention.