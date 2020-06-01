LAS VEGAS—June 1, 2020—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification is now accepting nominations for the 2020 IICRC Hall of Fame Awards. The inaugural Hall of Fame Awards will honor past or present IICRC members who have made a significant positive impact on the IICRC. The deadline for nominations is June 30.

“The Hall of Fame Awards honor up to five individuals a year in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries that have made a lasting impact on the IICRC and its registrants,” said IICRC Chairman Kevin Pearson. “We want to recognize individuals who have gone above and beyond with years of service to the IICRC. Without them the Institute would not be what it is today.”

The inaugural IICRC Hall of Fame inductees will be announced at this year’s Annual Instructors Meeting (AIM) on Oct. 3 in Las Vegas and will receive free travel and accommodation to the event. All inductees will be honored with a special plaque to take home at the AIM awards dinner and a separate plaque that will be displayed in the IICRC Hall of Fame located within the IICRC Training Center lobby at the Global Resource Center in Las Vegas.

Nominations are open to all past and present IICRC Constituents who have at least 25 consecutive years in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. To be considered, the nominee must have verifiable proof of previous or current IICRC certification. Posthumous, product innovator and technique creator nominations are welcome.

For more information, please contact Jessie Koerner at jkoerner@mulberrymc.com. To submit a nomination, visit iicrc.org/IICRCHallofFame .

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 60,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.