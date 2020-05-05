LAS VEGAS—May 4, 2020—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification is seeking nominations for the IICRC 2020 Board of Directors, a volunteer board that represents the interests of Registrants while leading the organization. The IICRC is governed by a 15-member Board of Directors, all of whom must possess industry knowledge and experience, be willing to contribute to the mission and ideals of the IICRC, and be available to serve a three-year term. Submissions are due by Saturday, May 30.

“We are looking for experienced and passionate individuals with fresh ideas who are interested in helping to drive the industry forward,” said IICRC Chairman Kevin Pearson. “Becoming a Board member allows you to influence and shape the direction of the Institute and give back to the industry.”

Nominees for the IICRC 2020 Board of Directors should be dedicated volunteers who are committed to achieving IICRC objectives. These objectives include being the leading independent, non-profit, certification and standard-setting body in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries; setting and promoting high ethical standards; and advancing communication, collaboration, and technical proficiency within the industry.

All nominees who meet the eligibility requirements as per IICRC policy are sent to the Shareholders who will vote on the Board of Directors at the Shareholders meeting on October 5.

To submit a nomination, visit https://www.iicrc.org/BODNominee2020. The deadline for submission is Saturday, May 30.

For more information about the IICRC Board of Directors nomination, please contact boardnoms@iicrcnet.org.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 54,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.