Las Vegas—January 30, 2020—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is now accepting nominations for the 2020 IICRC Keith Williams Award, which honors individuals who have made significant technical contributions to the inspection, cleaning and restoration industry.

The deadline for nominations is February 29. The winner of the Keith Williams award will be announced at this year’s Annual Instructors Meeting October 3 in Las Vegas. The winner will receive a special plaque and will be recognized in the IICRC Today e-newsletter.

Submit a nomination at iicrcmarketing.typeform.com/to/FR1bFu.

“The Keith Williams Award merits individuals whose technical contributions will have a lasting impact on the inspection, cleaning and restoration industries,” said IICRC Chairman Kevin Pearson. “Each year we look forward to the submission process and reviewing new nominees who undoubtedly represent the future of the industry.”

The Keith Williams Award was created in honor of Keith Williams who was an industry pioneer. He volunteered his time and technical abilities to the IICRC for many years. In his name, the award credits individuals who have made significant technical contributions to the industry at large.

For more information about the Keith Williams Award, visit iicrc.org/page/KeithWilliamsAward2020 or contact Jessie Koerner at jkoerner@mulberrymc.com