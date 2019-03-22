WILLOUGHBY, OH — March 22, 2019 — Robert Blochinger, president of the National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors (NICFI) will attend the annual National Job Corps Association (NJCA) Policy Forum, March 27-28 in Washington, D.C. Blochinger will discuss potential opportunities that exist in the flooring installation industry for Job Corps students.

Job Corps is a national career preparation program for at-risk young adults age 16-24. There are 126 Job Corps campuses spread across all 50 states that have helped nearly 3 million young Americans complete their high school education and transition into higher education, a gainful career, or military service. The NJCA Policy Forum brings together Job Corps center directors, community stakeholders, administration and agency officials, industry partners, and Congressional representatives to discuss pressing issues and opportunities facing the Job Corps program.

Robert Blochinger, who also serves as chairman of the Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC), will present the recently completed survey results about the installation crisis and shortage of trained individuals in the flooring installation trade. The survey results will be presented in a condensed format followed by discussion and questions.

The flooring installation trade is open to both men and women and operates in both the residential and commercial sectors. The industry has a reasonable and fair wage-earning capability that is on par with any other construction trade. After becoming a journeyman/woman, there is room for advancement into other areas such as supervision, management, technical services, and consulting, yet there remains a shortage of trained flooring installers. Blochinger’s presentation will open the door for a discussion about how the NJCA might encourage growth in this field.

The National Job Corps Association is a professional trade association that unites Job Corps centers with industry and community stakeholders. Its mission is to strengthen the visibility and effectiveness of the Job Corps program through government relations, grassroots education, informing national policy, and outreach. For more information, visit http://www.njcaweb.org/.

The National Institute of Certified Floor-covering Inspectors (NICFI) is a not-for-profit association of certified, independent floor covering professionals. The membership is comprised of flooring experts in all disciplines and products within the floor covering industry. These individuals are educated and certified by associations that specialize in training and certifying floor covering inspectors. NICFI members are experienced in site review, inspection, and failure analysis to the level of performing as legal expert witnesses. Although NICFI is not a certifying body, it provides continuing education and skill updates at the annual NICFI convention. For more information, visit https://www.nicfi.org/.