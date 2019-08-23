WILLOUGHBY, OH—August 23, 2019—The National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors (NICFI) will host its annual Educational Conference, October 21-23, 2019 in Las Vegas. The NICFI Conference provides flooring professionals up-to-date information on trade skills and techniques, indicative field-testing procedures, tools, products and product defects, and flooring standards and procedures. All floor inspectors and industry professionals are invited to attend this three-day event, which will be held at the Tuscany Suites and Casino.

Flooring industry educators, manufacturers, and speakers from around the country will give presentations and lead educational sessions at the NICFI Conference. Attendees who are members of the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and Inspectors Training Services (ITS) will receive two Continued Educational Credits. The event will also provide opportunities for industry professionals from around the country to network and learn from one another.

Shaw Industries will open the conference with a two-part presentation on Luxury Vinyl by Shaw’s Technical Service Representatives. This presentation will provide highly sought-after information and product insights that inspectors and other flooring professionals need to know about this nationally top-selling product.

Day three of the conference features Dave Goo (Tarkett) covering “Inspection Failures to look for and Causations;” David Zack (The Floor Detective) presenting product knowledge and flooring resources for professional use; Lee Senter (IICRC) presenting organization updates and industry standards; and Robert Blochinger (NICFI President) presenting how, when, and why to commission a third-party expert.

After lunch on Wednesday, October 23, Fred Hueston of Stone Forensics will close the NICFI Conference with a presentation on “Glass tile, stone and wide format ceramic, and porcelain.”

For registration information please visit www.nicfi.org to download a registration form and flyer, or contact admin@nicfi.org.

The National Institute of Certified Floor-covering Inspectors (NICFI) is a not-for-profit association of certified, independent floor covering professionals. The membership is comprised of flooring experts in all disciplines and products within the floor covering industry. These individuals are educated and certified by associations that specialize in training and certifying floor covering inspectors. NICFI members are experienced in site review, inspection, and failure analysis to the level of performing as legal expert witnesses. Although NICFI is not a certifying body, it provides continuing education and skill updates at the annual NICFI convention. For more information, visit https://www.nicfi.org/.