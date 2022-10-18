This article was originally posted on October 18, 2022 on ISSA.com

The National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI) has announced its 2023 International Symposium on Slip, Trip, and Fall Prevention will take place September 25-26, 2023, at the Hurst Convention Center in Hurst, Texas.

This two-day event will feature nearly 50 speakers who will address the growing problem of accidental slips, trips, and falls (STFs), highlighting four industry-specific learning tracks: food service, hospitality, and health care; retail, grocery, and public facilities; legal, regulation, insurance, and risk management; and facilities maintenance, housekeeping, and janitorial.

The symposium’s keynote speaker will be John Quinones, ABC-TV news correspondent, who will discuss how the media perceives STFs and safety. Attendee registration is slated to open in March 2023.

NFSI has opened a call for speakers for the event through December 15, 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to visit nfsi.org/2023-symposium/ or contact Laura Cooper for more information.

PLUS: For more on STF prevention, tune into the recent Straight Talk! six-part interview series between Russ Kendzior, NFSI founder, and ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross.

