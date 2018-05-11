SHARPSBURG, GA — May 11, 2018 — Reets Drying Academy recently announced its October 15-19 “The Next Level Event in Advanced Estimating and Heat Drying” at Reets Drying Academy in Sharpsburg, GA.

The event will feature experts in the industry including Jeremy Reets, Nick Sharp, and Ben Justesen. Reets, owner of Reets Drying Academy, along with co-instructor Sharp, will teach Restoration Estimating and Negotiating. Justesen, owner of Enlightened Restoration Solutions, will teach Advanced Xactimate & Pricing.

Plans for The Next Level Event in Advanced Estimating and Heat Drying include:

Exploration of the S500 Reference Guide,

Insights proven scoping processes,

Hands-on learning in the flood house,

Negotiation processes for easier payment,

On-site estimate writing and negotiating,

Learning how to handle adjusters who “just won’t play fair,”

Answers to estimating questions,

Learn proper estimate reviews (gain 1 percent to 10 percent more),

Tips to improve what gives us the most heartache, drywall, and paint (especially small jobs and gain 1 to 5 percent)

Over 40 pages of proper estimating practices with examples and F9 notes,

Graphical estimating,

Making roofing sketches and estimates simpler,

Utilizing overhead and profit on all estimates with the documentation and case law,

Adding supervisory of project management time to all estimates with the proper documentation,

Determining proper budgets and extracting budget information with custom Xactimate reports,

Making your own price lists with the right wages, labor burden, and labor overhead.

The Next Level Event in Advanced Estimating and Heat Drying event training classes include Restoration Advanced Estimating and Negotiating, Advanced Xactimate Training, and Advanced Heat Drying.

Early-bird pricing for this event is available through June 15 at $1,500, after which the price will increase to $1,695.

Register today at the Reets Drying Academy website.

For more information, contact Meredith Truitt at 678-877-0821 or Meredith@reets.tv.