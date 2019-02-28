OXFORD, MS — February 28, 2019 — Registration is open for the Next Gear Solutions webinar, Work Flow Management: The Power of Standardizing Your Process. The webinar will take place Wednesday, March 13, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST.

Joseph Tucker, Next Gear Solutions’ director of account management, will lead the webinar, which will discuss how work flow implementation can increase accountability and efficiency in your business. The webinar is directed toward restoration contractors, who are required manage a wide range of specific, time-sensitive tasks for each job, and who typically juggle more than one job at a time.

During the live webinar, Tucker will demonstrate how restoration contractors can standardize the requirements of each project to make their businesses run more efficiently. Key talking points will include identifying inefficiencies, developing solutions, creating an efficient work flow, and scaling with standard operating procedures.

For more information or to register for the Next Gear Solutions webinar, click here. After registering, participants will receive an e-mail containing the webinar and calendar link.

Next Gear Solutions, based in Oxford, MS, was established with a mission to take restoration companies paperless, automate their workflow, and bring efficiency to the entire business operation. Next Gear provides restoration management software solutions, moisture monitoring tools, and consulting services for the property restoration industry. For more information, visit www.nextgearsolutions.com.